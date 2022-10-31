Byrd caught three of six targets for 67 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 37-34 overtime win versus the Panthers.

Byrd finished second on the team in targets behind Kyle Pitts, but the former's go-ahead 47-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter accounted for the majority of his production. It was the second straight game that Byrd used his speed to create a big-play score. He has now totaled 142 yards and two scores across Atlanta's past two games after failing to catch either of his targets over his three previous appearances. Byrd's current pace is likely unsustainable, but he figures to continue garnering looks as long as he's able to make big plays after the catch.