Byrd caught his only target for 75 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 35-17 loss to the Bengals.

After being a healthy inactive for the first three games of the season, Byrd has appeared in four straight contests and garnered just one target in three of those appearances. However, he made the most of his only target against Cincinnati by burning the Bengals secondary for a 75-yard touchdown at the end of the second quarter, marking his first reception and touchdown of the 2022 campaign.