Byrd caught one of two targets for 12 yards during Sunday's 20-19 victory over the Cardinals.

Byrd played the third most snaps among Atlanta's wideouts, but he didn't garner his first target until the second half, when he recorded a 12-yard reception on a second-and-10 play in the third quarter. With Desmond Ridder at the helm, Byrd has caught just two of five targets for 27 yards. The veteran wideout secured nine of 14 targets for 229 yards and two touchdown from Week 7 through Week 11, but aside from that five-game stretch, Byrd has been irrelevant in most fantasy leagues.