Byrd failed to haul in his only target during Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Chargers.

Byrd played 29 offensive snaps, which was third most among Atlanta's wideouts behind Drake London (46) and Olamide Zaccheaus (43). However, Byrd, who'd caught four of seven passes for 142 yards and two scores over his past two appearances, was held in check against the Chargers. The veteran wideout has emerged as a big-play wideout for Marcus Mariota recently, but his production will likely be sporadic moving forward.