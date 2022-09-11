Byrd (coach's decision) is a healthy inactive for Sunday's game against the Saints, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

With No. 1 wideout Drake London (knee) gaining clearance to make his NFL debut after being listed as questionable heading into the weekend, Byrd will be the odd man out of Atlanta's receiving corps for Week 1. Byrd, who signed a one-year, $1.19 million contract with Atlanta this offseason, suited up in all 17 games for the Bears a season ago and finished with a 26-329-1 receiving line on 38 targets. He looks as though he'll be ticketed for a smaller role with Atlanta in 2022.