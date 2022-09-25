site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Falcons' Damiere Byrd: Healthy scratch again
Byrd (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday against the Seahawks, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.
Byrd has been a healthy scratch each of the first three weeks of the season. The veteran receiver may need an injury to open up the chance of him playing in Week 4 against the Browns.
