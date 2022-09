Byrd (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday against the Rams, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Byrd was also a healthy scratch in Week 1. The seven-year-pro is currently stuck behind undrafted free agent Jared Bernhardt as the team's No. 6 wideout. He'll work this upcoming week to earn a chance to suit up next Sunday, when the Falcons travel to Seattle.