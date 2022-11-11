Byrd secured three of four targets for 58 yards in Thursday's 25-15 loss to the Panthers.

Byrd's modest production Thursday was a bounce-back performance after going catchless in Week 9. With that said, the veteran wideout has totaled just seven grabs for 200 yards and two touchdowns through seven games played. As the Falcons' No. 3 wideout in a struggling passing attack, Byrd is difficult to trust for fantasy purposes. The 29-year-old will look to take a step forward when the Falcons host the Bears in Week 11.