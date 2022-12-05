Byrd caught his only target for 12 yards during Sunday's 19-16 loss against Pittsburgh.
Byrd's lone catch went for 12 yards on a third-and-20 play in the first quarter. From Week 7 to 11, the wideout caught nine passes for 229 yards and two scores, but in his other five appearances this season, he's secured just one of three targets for 12 yards. Byrd's firmly supplanted behind Drake London and Olamide Zaccheaus on the depth chart and should remain on waivers in standard fantasy leagues.
