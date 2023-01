Byrd caught 13 of 23 targets for 268 yards and two touchdowns across 14 appearances during the 2022 campaign.

From Weeks 7 through 11, Byrd caught nine of 14 targets for 229 yards and two touchdowns, displaying major big-play ability. However, he saw two or fewer targets in his other nine appearances and was held without a catch in five of those games. The veteran wideout has played for five different teams in as many campaigns and will be a free agent again this offseason.