Byrd gathered in both of his two targets for 29 yards during Sunday's 27-24 win versus Chicago.

Byrd finished second on the team in receiving yards behind Kyle Pitts and has totaled nine receptions on 14 targets for 229 yards and two scores over his last five games. The veteran wideout has emerged as a quality option for Marcus Mariota during the middle of the season, but his inconsistent production makes him a risky fantasy play moving forward.