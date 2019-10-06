Play

Kazee (illness) is active in Sunday's Week 5 tilt against the Texans.

Kazee managed to work back from the illness that robbed him of the last two days of practice during the week. The third-year safety will assume his usual role in nickel packages for the Falcons against Deshaun Watson and the Texans' passing attack.

