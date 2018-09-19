Falcons' Damontae Kazee: Apologizes for hit on Cam Newton
Kazee admitted that he was "playing too fast" and apologized for the tackle of Cam Newton that got him ejected from Sunday's game against the Panthers, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.
Kazee is known to play with a fiery intensity when he's on the field for Atlanta, but Sunday's late hit on Cam Newton was wildly unsafe and is precisely the type of collision that the league aims to eradicate from the game. It's certain that the second-year man will receive some kind of punishment for the infraction, but it remains to be seen if he will be held out for an upcoming matchup against New Orleans. That would be a devastating blow for a Falcons' secondary that is already without Keanu Neal (knee) for the remainder of the season. Kazee declined to comment Wednesday on whether there has been a fine or suspension passed down from the NFL.
