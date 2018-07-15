Kazee is a player who the Falcons' coaching staff will consider putting on the field for more than just special teams snaps in 2018, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Head coach Dan Quinn said of Kazee earlier this offseason, "We will also try him some at nickel. He's a tough competitor. We really felt for the first year, we'll just put him at one spot. He found his way on (special) teams."

A fifth-round draft pick out of San Diego State, Kazee was utilized sparingly on the defensive side of the ball during his rookie campaign, but most of his contributions came through special teams where he logged 247 of his 411 total snaps. Kazee produced a season-high nine tackles in Week 4 against the Bills, but his most notable play came in the Wild Card Round against the Rams when he stripped the ball from Pro Bowl kick returner Pharoh Cooper, resulting in a fumble recovery that helped Atlanta seize a two-possession lead early in the second quarter of that game. The 175-pound Kazee will face steady competition from Brian Poole and Isaiah Oliver for the nickelback slot, but continued stellar play on special teams will cement his place on the roster.