Kazee (knee) was a full participant in Friday's practice and is expected to be active for Sunday's game against Cincinnati, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

The Falcons' secondary is elated to have Kazee back healthy with starting safeties Keanu Neal (knee) and Ricardo Allen (Achilles) down for the season, and nickelback Brian Poole's (thumb, toe) Week 4 status remaining uncertain. Kazee's stellar play throughout training camp and the early regular season helped assure head coach Dan Quinn that he could step in as an adequate replacement, instead of reaching outside the organization for a big-name pickup. The second-year man has a keen nose for the football, as evidenced by double-digit tackle performances in two of his past six preseason and regular-season games. Out of necessity, expect Kazee to be on the field for close to 100 percent of the defensive snaps Sunday against Cincinnati so long as his knee holds up.