Kazee accounted for six total tackles, one forced fumble, a pass deflection and an interception during Sunday's 41-17 loss to Pittsburgh.

The second-year man continues to shine in the defensive backfield in what has otherwise been a nightmarish season for the Dirty Birds' secondary, with a plethora of injuries and continued struggles in defending against the pass. Kazee has averaged 7.7 tackles per game over the past three weeks, and he's proven capable of forcing turnovers, with two interceptions and three forced fumbles in his past seven regular-season and postseason games. Next week may bring another opportunity for the ballhawk Kazee, facing a Bucs team that has thrown 1.8 interceptions per game in 2018 between Ryan Fitzpatrick and Jameis Winston.