Falcons' Damontae Kazee: Collects interception in second-straight game
Kazee accounted for six total tackles, one forced fumble, a pass deflection and an interception during Sunday's 41-17 loss to Pittsburgh.
The second-year man continues to shine in the defensive backfield in what has otherwise been a nightmarish season for the Dirty Birds' secondary, with a plethora of injuries and continued struggles in defending against the pass. Kazee has averaged 7.7 tackles per game over the past three weeks, and he's proven capable of forcing turnovers, with two interceptions and three forced fumbles in his past seven regular-season and postseason games. Next week may bring another opportunity for the ballhawk Kazee, facing a Bucs team that has thrown 1.8 interceptions per game in 2018 between Ryan Fitzpatrick and Jameis Winston.
More News
-
Falcons' Damontae Kazee: Records interception in loss•
-
Falcons' Damontae Kazee: Cleared for Friday's practice•
-
Falcons' Damontae Kazee: Dealing with knee affliction•
-
Falcons' Damontae Kazee: Will assume starting duties at safety•
-
Falcons' Damontae Kazee: Fined for dangerous tackle•
-
Falcons' Damontae Kazee: Apologizes for hit on Cam Newton•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 5 reactions, Week 6 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's game, while keeping an eye...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Injury Report
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report to keep an eye on. Here's the latest heading...
-
LIVE: Week 5 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 5