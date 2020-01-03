Falcons' Damontae Kazee: Collects three INTS during 2019
Kazee collected 69 total tackles, three pass deflections, three interceptions and a forced fumble across 16 appearances for the Falcons in 2019.
Coach Dan Quinn intended to deploy Kazee as the team's primary nickelback this year, but an early season injury to Keanu Neal (Achilles) forced him to shift Kazee back to his 2018 position of safety. Kazee was an X-factor last year in collecting 10 pass deflections and an NFL-high seven interceptions, but this season he endured drastic declines in each category while the Falcons improved from 28th to 22nd in pass defense. The 26-year-old remains under contract with Atlanta for one more season before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2021.
