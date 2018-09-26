Kazee was limited in Wednesday's practice with a knee injury, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

The Falcons already lost their two starting safeties -- Keanu Neal (knee) and Ricardo Allen (Achilles) -- and Kazee is the next man up. He made 10 tackles (eight solo) in Week 3's start against the Saints, proving to be a formidable replacement. If Kazee isn't healthy for Sunday's game against the Bengals, the team will turn to Keith Tandy.

