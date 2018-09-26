Falcons' Damontae Kazee: Dealing with knee affliction
Kazee was limited in Wednesday's practice with a knee injury, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
The Falcons already lost their two starting safeties -- Keanu Neal (knee) and Ricardo Allen (Achilles) -- and Kazee is the next man up. He made 10 tackles (eight solo) in Week 3's start against the Saints, proving to be a formidable replacement. If Kazee isn't healthy for Sunday's game against the Bengals, the team will turn to Keith Tandy.
More News
-
Falcons' Damontae Kazee: Will assume starting duties at safety•
-
Falcons' Damontae Kazee: Fined for dangerous tackle•
-
Falcons' Damontae Kazee: Apologizes for hit on Cam Newton•
-
Falcons' Damontae Kazee: Ejected from Sunday's contest•
-
Falcons' Damontae Kazee: Starting at free safety•
-
Falcons' Damontae Kazee: Preparing for integral defensive role•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
With a stacked complement of weapons, Philip Rivers has the chance to be one of the best options...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Will Fuller has been unstoppable with Deshaun Watson under center, and that's why he needs...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RBs
The Seahawks finally decided to ride Chris Carson, and Jamey Eisenberg thinks you should too...
-
Tuesday's news: Cook improving
Heath Cummings has everything you missed on Tuesday, including the latest on Dalvin Cook's...
-
Week 4 trade chart: Ridley rising
Our advanced computer model simulated the rest of the NFL season 10,000 times