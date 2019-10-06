Falcons' Damontae Kazee: Departs with injury
Kazee (head) is being evaluated for a head injury, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
This was specified as a head injury instead of a concussion, although the latter is still possible. While Kazee is on the sidelines, expect Kendall Sheffield and Jordan Miller to rotate into the Falcons' secondary.
