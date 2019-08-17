Kazee (ribs) exited Thursday's 22-10 loss to the Jets with an injury, but avoided any broken bones and is considered day-to-day, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After enduring 13 games last season without Keanu Neal (knee-ACL) or Ricardo Allen (Achilles) available to play, it was a haunting sight to behold Kazee attempting to rush off the field, only to fall to the ground with an apparent rib injury. He planted Robby Anderson on his chest while executing a third-down tackle, and did not return to action after being shuffled to the locker room by trainers. Thankfully for Atlanta, Friday examinations indicated that the 2018 NFL interception leader has a chance to recover in time for the team's Week 1 matchup against Minnesota.