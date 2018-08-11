Falcons' Damontae Kazee: Dominant in preseason opener
Kazee collected 11 tackles amidst a 17-0 loss to the Jets on Friday night in the Meadowlands.
The 25-year-old safety was all over the field in his first appearance of the 2018 season, collecting eight more tackles than the second-leading tackler on the Falcons, and three more than any player for either side. Kazee set the tone with a punishing hit on Robby Anderson to force a punt on New York's second drive of the ballgame -- a foreshadowing of the huge statistical night that would ensue for the San Diego State assassin. At one point he was removed from the game to be inspected under concussion protocol, but would check out and return to the field moments later.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
WR position preview
Catch up with everything from our wide receiver preview in one convenient place. It's everything...
-
Preseason reactions from Week 1
Dave Richard breaks down what he saw in Week 1 of the preseason, and what you need to know...
-
RB breakdown for all 32
Which backfields have multiple running backs you should take on the same team? Which ones have...
-
Rookie RB rankings
Rookie running backs can't be ignored. Dave Richard has spent the last five months getting...
-
Reaction: Guice injury leaves WAS thin
With Derrius Guice out for the season, will anyone step up in Washington's backfield? Dave...
-
Projecting Washington without Guice
The Washington Redskins lost Derrius Guice for the season to a knee injury, what does that...