Kazee collected 11 tackles amidst a 17-0 loss to the Jets on Friday night in the Meadowlands.

The 25-year-old safety was all over the field in his first appearance of the 2018 season, collecting eight more tackles than the second-leading tackler on the Falcons, and three more than any player for either side. Kazee set the tone with a punishing hit on Robby Anderson to force a punt on New York's second drive of the ballgame -- a foreshadowing of the huge statistical night that would ensue for the San Diego State assassin. At one point he was removed from the game to be inspected under concussion protocol, but would check out and return to the field moments later.

