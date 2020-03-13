Play

Kazee was awarded a $202,885 performance-based distribution Thursday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

The 26-year-old defensive back has substantially outperformed his rookie deal, and will be well positioned for a lucrative new contract at the end of 2020 if he maintains the level of play he's established the past two seasons. Kazee has accumulated 10 interceptions, 13 pass deflections, two forced fumbles and 156 tackles since the start of the 2018 campaign, and during this upcoming season will see his base salary escalate from $645,000 to $2,147,000 before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2021.

More News
Our Latest Stories