Falcons' Damontae Kazee: Ejected from Sunday's contest
Kazee was ejected from Sunday's game against Carolina, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Kazee was tossed from Sunday's action for an unnecessary hit on Carolina quarterback Cam Newton. The Falcons' safety launched himself head-first into a sliding Newton, prompting officials to quickly flag the second-year vet. Keith Tandy figures to take over in the secondary during Kazee's absence.
