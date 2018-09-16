Kazee was ejected from Sunday's game against Carolina, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Kazee was tossed from Sunday's action for an unnecessary hit on Carolina quarterback Cam Newton. The Falcons' safety launched himself head-first into a sliding Newton, prompting officials to quickly flag the second-year vet. Keith Tandy figures to take over in the secondary during Kazee's absence.

