Falcons' Damontae Kazee: Fined for dangerous tackle
Kazee was fined $10,026 for his hit on Panthers quarterback Cam Newton during last Sunday's 31-24 win over Carolina, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The second-year safety was handed a hefty fine from the league after delivering a vicious hit on a defenseless ball carrier, but at least he won't be forced to miss any game time for the infraction. Kazee will be starting for the foreseeable future in place of Keanu Neal (knee), who is down for the season with a torn ACL. The secondary has thus far performed admirably without Neal in the lineup, ranking 10th in passing yards allowed per game (219) through Week 2.
