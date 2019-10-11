Kazee (concussion) was a full participant at Thursday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Kazee was forced out of Week 5's game against the Texans with a concussion, but looks to be trending towards playing Sunday against the Cardinals. However, if Kazee is ultimately ruled out, Bildih Wreh-Wilson and Kendall Sheffield figure to see larger roles in the Falcons' secondary.

