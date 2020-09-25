Kazee (hamstring) won't carry an injury tag into Sunday's game versus the Bears, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
While Kazee was a limited participant during Thursday and Friday's practices, he's good to go for Week 3. Expect the fourth-year safety to start in Sunday's game after recording 12 tackles (11 solo) through the first two weeks.
More News
-
Falcons' Damontae Kazee: Limited practice status•
-
Falcons' Damontae Kazee: No practice Wednesday•
-
Falcons' Damontae Kazee: Leads team in tackles•
-
Falcons' Damontae Kazee: Heading into contract season•
-
Falcons' Damontae Kazee: Staying at safety•
-
Falcons' Damontae Kazee: Earns performance-based bonus•