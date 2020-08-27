Kazee says he is "not worried" about his next contract, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

The 27-year-old has exceeded expectations for Atlanta, starting 29 contests over the past two seasons and missing zero games since entering the NFL as a fifth-round pick in 2017. Kazee demonstrated play-making ability during 2018 when he tied Kyle Fuller and Xavien Howard with a league-best seven interceptions, but during 2019 he became more reliable in coverage. Kazee allowed a passer rating of just 66.3 when targeted last season, compared to a 82.1 rating during his breakout 2018 campaign, and he also improved his missed tackle rate from 13.7 percent to 12.9 percent. With a third consecutive strong season Kazee would surely command a new contract from the Falcons, or another team in search of a hard-hitting, turnover-creating safety.