Falcons' Damontae Kazee: High level of play persists
Kazee subbed in for the injured Keanu Neal and compiled three tackles during Atlanta's 18-12 loss to the Eagles on Thursday.
It's very early -- but Kazee is already a candidate for most improved player on the Falcons' roster, as he just keeps making an impact. Kazee made a huge play by dislodging a ball from the grasps of an Eagles receiver midway through the fourth quarter, leading to a Deion Jones interception that set up Atlanta inside the red zone. The second-year man has registered just one career start to this point, but there has yet to be a moment this season when he appears to be lacking confidence on the field. Kazee will look to continue laying the lumber on Sept. 16 against Carolina, when he is likely to get his first starting nod in what figures to be a season-long audition taking over for Keanu Neal.
