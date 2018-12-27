Falcons' Damontae Kazee: Important role moving forward
Head coach Dan Quinn said that Kazee will continue to play safety and nickelback when Keanu Neal (knee) and Ricardo Allen (Achilles) are fully healthy, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
After starting just once as a rookie in 2017, Kazee has collected 77 tackles and six interceptions in 14 starts filling in for Allen at free safety. The 25-year-old has missed a number of important open-field tackles, but he's impressed with ball-hawking instincts in his second season out of San Diego State. Kazee is currently tied for third in the NFL with six interceptions, and ranks top three on the Falcons in tackles (77), pass deflections (nine) and forced fumbles (one) heading into a Week 17 matchup against Tampa Bay's high-powered passing attack (319 yards per game).
