Kazee recorded five total tackles, a pass deflection and an interception during Sunday's 34-29 win against Tampa Bay.

Atlanta continues to get torn apart by opposing passers (342.6 passing yards and 3.2 touchdowns surrendered per game since Week 2), but Kazee has proven himself time and time again to be a playmaker for the banged-up Falcons secondary. Of the seven turnovers generated by the defense in 2018, Kazee has had a hand in five -- forcing a fumble, intercepting three passes, and deflecting a ball that resulted in a Deion Jones interception during Week 1. Next comes a matchup with the Giants, and an offensive line that has surrendered the fourth-most sacks in the NFL this year. If Takkarist McKinley and Vic Beasley can disrupt Eli Manning in the pocket in Week 7, Kazee may have a shot to haul in a hurried pass for his fourth interception in as many games.

