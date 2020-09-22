Kazee recorded eight tackles (seven solo) across 77 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Cowboys.
With Ricardo Allen (elbow) sidelined for the contest, Kazee was relied on even more than normal, playing in 94 percent of the team's defensive snaps. His eight tackles led the team, a performance he'll look to duplicate next Sunday against the Bears.
More News
-
Falcons' Damontae Kazee: Heading into contract season•
-
Falcons' Damontae Kazee: Staying at safety•
-
Falcons' Damontae Kazee: Earns performance-based bonus•
-
Falcons' Damontae Kazee: Collects three INTS during 2019•
-
Falcons' Damontae Kazee: Three forced turnovers spark win•
-
Falcons' Damontae Kazee: Nabs INT Sunday•