Falcons' Damontae Kazee: Limited despite concussion
Kazee (concussion) was listed as a limited participant for Wednesday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Kazee left Sunday's game against Houston with a head injury, and as evidenced by this news, was diagnosed with a concussion. The fact that he was able to practice in some fashion is a positive sign for his recovery. If Kazee can't go Week 6, Kendall Sheffield and Jordan Miller would be the likely candidates to rotate into the Falcons' secondary.
More News
-
Falcons' Damontae Kazee: Departs with injury•
-
Falcons' Damontae Kazee: Active in Week 5•
-
Falcons' Damontae Kazee: Status uncertain for Sunday•
-
Falcons' Damontae Kazee: Misses practice with illness•
-
Falcons' Damontae Kazee: Sheds non-contact jersey•
-
Falcons' Damontae Kazee: Dodges bone fracture•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 6, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Week 6 Preview: Matchups, DFS, more
Heath Cummings goes through each position, identifying matchups that matter, his favorite DFS...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Worth the hype
Kyler Murray started to show his upside last week, but he's ready to take his game to a whole...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Some of the biggest names at wide receiver have struggled mightily of late. Is it time to consider...