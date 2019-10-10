Kazee (concussion) was listed as a limited participant for Wednesday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Kazee left Sunday's game against Houston with a head injury, and as evidenced by this news, was diagnosed with a concussion. The fact that he was able to practice in some fashion is a positive sign for his recovery. If Kazee can't go Week 6, Kendall Sheffield and Jordan Miller would be the likely candidates to rotate into the Falcons' secondary.

