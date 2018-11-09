Falcons' Damontae Kazee: Limited for second consecutive practice
Kazee (ankle) was a limited participant during Thursday's practice, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
It's been a breakout season for Kazee, with 43 tackles, six pass deflections, four interceptions and a forced fumble at the midway point of Atlanta's regular season slate. After registering just one start in his rookie campaign of 2017, the San Diego State standout has tallied seven starts this year in place of the injured Keanu Neal (knee). Kazee's presence in the lineup is essential for the Falcons' matchup against Baker Mayfield and Cleveland's No. 23 passing offense Sunday, but his limited involvement in consecutive practices raises concern. If he's unable to suit up, backups Sharrod Neasman and Keith Tandy are likely to see an uptick in playing time against the Browns.
More News
-
Falcons' Damontae Kazee: Puts game on ice with late interception•
-
Falcons' Damontae Kazee: Interceptions in three straight games•
-
Falcons' Damontae Kazee: Showing signs of development•
-
Falcons' Damontae Kazee: Collects interception in second-straight game•
-
Falcons' Damontae Kazee: Records interception in loss•
-
Falcons' Damontae Kazee: Cleared for Friday's practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 things to know
Leonard Fournette and Sony Michel are working their way back, but are we done trusting Adrian...
-
Week 10 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...