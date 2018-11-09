Kazee (ankle) was a limited participant during Thursday's practice, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

It's been a breakout season for Kazee, with 43 tackles, six pass deflections, four interceptions and a forced fumble at the midway point of Atlanta's regular season slate. After registering just one start in his rookie campaign of 2017, the San Diego State standout has tallied seven starts this year in place of the injured Keanu Neal (knee). Kazee's presence in the lineup is essential for the Falcons' matchup against Baker Mayfield and Cleveland's No. 23 passing offense Sunday, but his limited involvement in consecutive practices raises concern. If he's unable to suit up, backups Sharrod Neasman and Keith Tandy are likely to see an uptick in playing time against the Browns.

