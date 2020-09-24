Kazee (hamstring) was a limited participant during Thursday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Kazee missed Wednesday's practice session with a hip problem, however, he was limited Thursday by a hamstring injury. The fact that he was upgraded is still a positive sign for his chances to play Sunday against Chicago. If he's forced to miss Week 3, Ricardo Allen (elbow) or Sharrod Neasman would be in line for the start at free safety.
