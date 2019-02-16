Kazee is the most likely candidate to replace Brian Poole at nickelback in 2019 now that the Falcons declined to pick up Poole's restricted free agent tender Friday, Kelsey Conway of the team's official site reports.

Head coach Dan Quinn said earlier this offseason that Kazee is not only a candidate to garner playing time at free safety, but he's also a potential option at nickelback. Entering his third pro campaign out of San Diego State, Kazee will strive to improve as a tackler, but his ball-hawking abilities are undeniable. After he accounted for an NFL-high seven interceptions this past season, Atlanta wants to find a way to get him in the lineup one way or another. With Keanu Neal (knee) and Ricardo Allen (Achilles) both likely to be recuperated in time for training camp it's going to be challenging to snag a starting spot at safety, but his shift to nickelback would provide the defensive backfield with another key difference maker.