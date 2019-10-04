Kazee (illness) was unable to suit up for Thursday's practice session, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.

Head coach Dan Quinn has been complimentary of Kazee's performance at nickelback to this point in the regular season, a bright spot for a Falcons secondary that for a second straight year has endured injuries woes and put forth a collectively inconsistent effort. With Keanu Neal (Achilles) out for the season and second-year man Isaiah Oliver struggling on the perimeter, Atlanta gave up three touchdown passes to Tennessee's Marcus Mariota -- a quarterback with a combined one touchdown throw between Weeks 2 and 3, and just 13 total scores in 14 appearances last year. Kazee's status for Week 5 has not been confirmed, but his presence would be a huge plus as the Falcons face Houston's Deshaun Watson and his 6:1 passing TD:INT ratio.