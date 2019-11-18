Falcons' Damontae Kazee: Nabs INT Sunday
Kazee racked up three tackles (three solo), a pass defended and an interception in Sunday's win over Carolina.
Kazee broke into the interception column for the first time this season. He was on the receiving end of a wayward Kyle Allen pass late in the fourth quarter to effectively end the contest. If the 26-year-old can continue to see 87 percent of defensive snaps on a weekly basis like he did Sunday, Kazee will continue to establish himself as a viable IDP option. He'll face a juicy matchup against the Buccaneers for Week 12, as Jameis Winston is coming off a four interception performance.
