Kazee collected three tackles and one interception during Sunday's 28-16 loss to Cleveland.

Kazee's magical 2018 continued in Week 10, as he intercepted running back Dontrell Hilliard on a trick play and streaked down the sideline 33 yards to set up Atlanta with a short-lived three-point lead in the second quarter. The Falcons secondary had been getting its act together somewhat in holding opposing quarterbacks to a 9:4 touchdown:interception ratio over the four outings prior to Week 10, but Baker Mayfield carved up the Atlanta defense with three touchdowns, zero interceptions and an 85 percent completion rate. Next for Kazee and the defensive backfield comes a matchup with Dak Prescott, who's been less than stellar overall this season, failing to exceed 275 passing yards in any of his nine starts and throwing just 1.2 touchdowns per game.

