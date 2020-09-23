Kazee did not participate in Wednesday's practice due to a hip injury, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Kazee has only missed six percent of defensive snaps through two contests, so it's possible that the Falcons are simply allowing him a day of rest. The starting free safety will have to more opportunities to return to practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Bears.
More News
-
Falcons' Damontae Kazee: Leads team in tackles•
-
Falcons' Damontae Kazee: Heading into contract season•
-
Falcons' Damontae Kazee: Staying at safety•
-
Falcons' Damontae Kazee: Earns performance-based bonus•
-
Falcons' Damontae Kazee: Collects three INTS during 2019•
-
Falcons' Damontae Kazee: Three forced turnovers spark win•