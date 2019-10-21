Kazee racked up eight total tackles, including two tackles for loss during Sunday's 37-10 loss to the Rams.

The 26-year-old defensive back has garnered praise from coach Dan Quinn regarding his play as Atlanta's primary nickelback this season, and Sunday stepped up with a goal-line tackle on Cooper Kupp that helped force Los Angeles into settling for a second-quarter field goal. Kazee was also capable of keeping star slot receiver Cooper Kupp relatively in check, containing him to six catches for 50 yards on the afternoon. In Week 8 he will be tasked with helping slow down a Russell Wilson-led Seahawks passing attack that has yielded more than 260 passing yards in four of its past six games.