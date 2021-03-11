Kazee (Achilles) is not expected to re-sign with the Falcons, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Kazee was a 16-game starter during his first three seasons with the Falcons, but a torn Achilles tendon limited him to four contests in 2020. The 27-year-old safety is expected to receive full clearance by training camp, so barring any setbacks his health shouldn't prove much of an issue as he looks for a team in free agency.