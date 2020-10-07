The Falcons placed Kazee (Achilles) on injured reserve Wednesday, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.

Kazee tore his Achilles in Monday's loss to the Packers, so he'll be shut down for the season. The Falcons may struggle to replace him in the short term, as Keanu Neal (hamstring), Ricardo Allen (elbow) and Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion) were all on Wednesday's injury report. Kazee will focus on getting healthy for the 2021 season, but he may be playing with a new team since his current contract expires in March.