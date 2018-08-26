Kazee collected five tackles and one pass deflection in Saturday's 17-6 loss to the Jaguars.

Kazee continues to state his case to become Atlanta's unofficial preseason MVP, as the second-year defensive back has twice led the club in tackles (Week 1 and Week 3), while recording a miraculous interception of Patrick Mahomes in the team's second game against Kansas City. He filled in for Ricardo Allen (undisclosed) and delivered hard hits from sideline-to-sideline throughout the first half, once laying out in the end zone to break up a potential touchdown pass to Donte Moncrief.