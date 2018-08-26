Falcons' Damontae Kazee: Picks up five tackles
Kazee collected five tackles and one pass deflection in Saturday's 17-6 loss to the Jaguars.
Kazee continues to state his case to become Atlanta's unofficial preseason MVP, as the second-year defensive back has twice led the club in tackles (Week 1 and Week 3), while recording a miraculous interception of Patrick Mahomes in the team's second game against Kansas City. He filled in for Ricardo Allen (undisclosed) and delivered hard hits from sideline-to-sideline throughout the first half, once laying out in the end zone to break up a potential touchdown pass to Donte Moncrief.
More News
-
Falcons' Damontae Kazee: Rolling with the first-team defense•
-
Falcons' Damontae Kazee: Shines for second consecutive outing•
-
Falcons' Damontae Kazee: Dominant in preseason opener•
-
Falcons' Damontae Kazee: Carving out backup role•
-
Falcons' Damontae Kazee: Practices in full•
-
Falcons' Damontae Kazee: Will sit out Saturday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Busts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of bust players for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of breakout players for the 2018 season.
-
Ranking Jaguars without Lee
The Jaguars lost Marqise Lee in their most recent preseason game. What does this offense look...
-
Fantasy football auction draft pricing
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings have revealed their consensus auction val...
-
Preseason Week 3 takeaways
What caught Dave Richard's eye in Week 3 of the preseason? Plenty! Learn how certain players...
-
Best Fantasy Football breakouts to draft
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...