Falcons' Damontae Kazee: Plays through injuries
Kazee sustained shoulder and elbow injuries during Sunday's 22-19 loss to the Cowboys, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Kazee exited Sunday's loss to the Cowboys during the first half, and was later able to return to the game. The severity of the Kazee's shoulder and elbow injuries remain undisclosed, but it's encouraging that he was able to play through them. The second-year pro will face a short week of recovery as Thursday's divisional tilt against the Saints approaches.
