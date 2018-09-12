Falcons' Damontae Kazee: Preparing for integral defensive role
Kazee has drawn encouragement from Falcons head coach Dan Quinn, who portrayed confidence when exploring the idea of the second-year man stepping in for Keanu Neal (knee) at strong safety, Kelsey Conway of the team's official site reports. "We have a lot of faith in Kazee," Quinn said Monday after practice. "He's probably one of the players that has made the biggest jump from year one to year two."
Across Kazee's past seven playoff, preseason and regular-season games for the Falcons, he has been one of the forefront difference makers for both Atlanta's special teams unit and secondary. Among those feats: causing a forced fumble on a Pharoh Cooper kick return in last January's wild card game against Los Angeles, finishing second on the team in tackles during the preseason, and deflecting a ball at Philadelphia last Thursday that resulted in a fourth-quarter interception from Deion jones.
