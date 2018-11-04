Kazee tallied five total tackles, one pass deflection and one interception during Sunday's 38-14 win against the Redskins.

Kazee came down with a game-clinching interception midway through the fourth quarter, catching a Blidi Wreh-Wilson-deflected pass and dragging two feet along the sideline to secure possession for Atlanta with a 17-point lead. The second-year man commanded attention from the Falcons coaching staff with an outstanding preseason (second on team in tackles, with one interception during preseason), and he's remained a difference maker with four interceptions over his past five outings. Kazee has had a hand in six total turnovers this season for the defense, and he's tallied five or more tackles in five of the past six games heading into a Week 10 matchup against a Browns passing attack that's averaged 6.3 yards per attempt this year (among NFL's five worst teams in that category).