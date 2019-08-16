Kazee is considered questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Jets due to a rib injury, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

The injury occurred during the first quarter of the contest. The severity is unknown at this time, but expect an update once the Falcons' provide more clarity on the situation. Kazee is looking to earn a role as the team's nickel slot this year.

