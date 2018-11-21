Falcons' Damontae Kazee: Ready to go Thursday
Kazee (shoulder) has no injury designation for Thursday's game against the Saints, Will McFaden of the Falcons' official site reports.
Kazee was a full participant in Wednesday's practice. The second-year safety appears to have fully recovered from his shoulder injury sustained during a Week 11 loss to the Cowboys, and is on track to suit up against the Saints on Thanksgiving Day.
