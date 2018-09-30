Kazee logged one interception and seven tackles during Sunday's 37-36 loss to the Bengals.

Kazee served as Atlanta's starting free safety in the absence of Ricardo Allen (Achilles). Atlanta's defense was mostly unable to stop Cincinnati's passing attack -- allowing quarterback Andy Dalton to pass for 337 yards, three touchdowns and one interception -- but Allen, who accounted for Dalton's only interception, was a bright spot for the Falcons' secondary. Kazee will remain a key defensive piece heading into Atlanta's Week 5 matchup against the Steelers.