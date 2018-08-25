Falcons' Damontae Kazee: Rolling with the first-team defense
Kazee will start in Saturday's preseason game against the Jaguars in place of Ricardo Allen, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.
The second-year man out of San Diego State has arguably been Atlanta's most impressive defensive player in preseason play, compiling a game-high 11 tackles in the opener against the Jets, and then picking up an interception last week against Kansas City. A punishing tackler who has proven capable of forcing turnovers, Kazee looks to continue stating his case for a starting role, if not to at least become the team's primary defensive back substitute in dime and quarter sets.
